Welcome
Thank you for choosing Everything Electric LLC State License #EC13010869
From residential, commercial to industrial, we service all your electrical needs. Based out of Tampa Bay, Florida.
From residential, commercial to industrial, we service all your electrical needs. Based out of Tampa Bay, Florida.
Everything Electric is a Minority Owned Unlimited Electrical Contractor in the State of Florida. Our Electricians are well versed in Industrial controls, with experience in electrical installation at Military Bases, Hospitals, Water Treatment facilities, booster stations and pump stations.
Our electricians can competently handle anything from residential remodels and panels to commercial 480/277v, transformers and lighting. Ground-up new-builds, you name it we can do it all with the highest level of quality and professionalism.
The Covery Wellness Spa Dunedin
Our staff are always professional, punctual and friendly
We are licensed & insured and follow code 100% for the safety of both our clients & employees
From a small home remodel to large commercial & industrial, we can competently do it all
Having been an Electrician for over 10 years, our Owner decided to start his own Electrical Contractor company. Founded in 2021, Everything Electric LLC is a Family and Minority Owned Small Business and has been providing reliable electrical services in the State of FL ever since.
Everything Electric LLC. State License #EC13010869
2101 Starkey rd, suite g11. Largo, fl 33771 (Pinellas County)
Copyright © 2025 Everything Electric LLC - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.